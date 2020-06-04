Jo Ann Dominguez, a lifelong resident of Safford, entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 31, 2020 , in Greer. Jo Ann was 67.
A Rosary and Celebration of Jo Ann's Life will be conducted Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley."
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.
