On Nov. 27 2021, Jo-Ann Jackson Draper age 75 passed away peacefully with her sense of humor intact. She fought a valiant fight until the very end and we are so proud of her.
She was born in Long Beach, California on Feb. 9, 1946 to Shirley Slover and Robert Jackson. Jo-Ann spent her younger years in Phoenix. She moved to the Gila Valley in the early 1980’s and fell in love with the small town. She taught pre-nursing courses at EAC for 25+ years, remembering every one of her students. You couldn’t go anywhere with Jo-Ann that she didn’t see a former student that she had to catch up with.
She was a friend to all. She loved education and decided at nearly 60 years old to go back to school and get her masters degree and become a nurse practitioner. She loved the nursing field and thrived in her career.
Despite her love of the job, nothing compared to her love for her family. Jo-Ann married her sweetheart Rusty Draper in 1991 and spent 30 wonderful years by his side. She is the mother of 17 children, Renee (Brad) Reed, Denise Mike) Payne, Derek Hoopes, M’Lee (Kenny) Goodman, Jr. (Teresa) Hoopes, Curtis (Tracy) Hoopes, Dusty (Tiffany) Draper, Bethany (Robert) Hill, Dacia (Jared) Rios, Tyson Draper, Darin (Gorgy) Hoopes, Malyn (Jon) Dexter, Josh Draper, Amber (Neil) Humphrey, Shirine (Harold) Rowley, Todd (Kim) Draper and Valayne (Pierce) Lambson.
And the proud Mammy of 54 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. After retiring she spent every minute she could with her grandkids and serving the people of the community. She was such a service oriented person. One of Jo-Ann’s great accomplishments was serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints alongside her sweetheart.
The viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ, Pima Relief Society building 49 South 100 West, Pima AZ 85543
The funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center, 341 West 450 South Pima AZ
All are welcome to celebrate her life with us.
Services are under the direction and care of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel.