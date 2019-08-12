Jo Ellen Jones
Jo Ellen (Alexander) Jones, entered into rest on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Tucson, with her family by her side. She was 79.
Jo Ellen was born March 23, 1940, in Bisbee to her parents, William Joseph and Bertha Mae Alexander.
She lived her young life in Bisbee, where she eventually graduated from Bisbee High School. It is there that she met her husband, Floyd Jones, and they were married Aug. 9, 1958. Together they made a home in Bisbee where they had three sons before moving to Morenci and, eventually, making their home in Safford.
While living in Safford, she worked at Farmers Insurance for more than 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and their friends riding Harleys together. For many years she participated in various bowling leagues and, although she didn’t know how to swim, loved going boating and riding jet skis. In her later years, she spent time playing bingo with her friends, shopping for a countless number of shoes, and loved the multiple vacations she took with her children and grandchildren.
Jo Ellen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved spending time doing genealogy for her family, working as the ward librarian and the various callings she had in relief society.
She is survived by: her husband, Floyd Jones; her sons, William (Janeen), Dennis (Jodi) and Jon (Carrie); her 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Betty Jean Browning.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, William Joseph and Bertha Mae.
Graveside funeral services for Jo Ellen will be conducted Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the Safford Cemetery by Bishop Floyd Nuttall, of the Safford 4th Ward.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.