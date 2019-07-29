Joan Eleanor Wiley
Joan Eleanor Wiley, of Safford, passed away July 25, 2019. She was born in Sciotoville, Ohio, on Jan. 5, 1939, to parents John Pyles and Jewel Raike Pyles, with siblings Janet, Dee, Don, Floyd, Becky, Gary and Jeanie.
Joan graduated from Minford High School in 1957 and later married William Wiley Sr. while still in Ohio. The family was blessed with four children: Leroy, Mark, Bryon and William.
Her life revolved around her four boys. She was always happy, had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed pranking people. She also enjoyed cooking, playing cards, games and animals, especially her pet, Coco.
Joan worked as a server in the restaurant industry and loved meeting new people. In her spare time, she was a member of The Red Hat Society, a legionnaire and a volunteer with the Search and Rescue team. Joan was a hardworking person who loved life.
She is survived by: her four boys Leroy (Karen), Mark, Bryon (Geri) and William (Wendy) Wiley; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Joan is preceded in death by: her loving husband, William Sr.; her parents, Jewel and John Pyles; and all of her siblings.
Services for Joan will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the New Testament Baptist Church in Safford, beginning with a viewing at 8 a.m., followed by the funeral services at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
