Joann Follett Mortensen, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on November 12, 2022, in St. George, Utah. Joann was born on July 26, 1940, in Pima, Arizona to Afton Follett & Opal Montierth Follett.

Predeceased by her husband, Irval Mortensen, her parents, and her younger sister Peggy Follett Jones. Joann is survived by her sons Dino (Laura) and Hal (Jeanna), and daughter, Tonya; eight grandchildren: Alexandra (Mike), A.J. (Valerie), Halie, (Jason), Jackson (Ansley), Jay (Sarah), Hanna (Hayden), Jeremiah, and Helena; 12 great-grandchildren: Bruce, Amandine, Olivia, Clark, Dimitri, Emma, Annie, Elouise, Felix, Jack, David, and a baby girl on the way. Joann is also survived by her brother Leslie (Marlene) Follett, brother in-law, Hollis Jones, sisters-in-law LaFaunda (Mark) Curtis and Jeanne (Lyle) Mortensen, nephews, nieces, and extended family.

