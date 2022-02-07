Joanna (Chlarson) Redford, a resident of Gila Valley, died peacefully Sunday morning on January 30, 2022, at the age of 93 at her home in Thatcher, Arizona.
Joanna is survived by 5 of her 6 sons and 6 daughters-in-law; Gary & Gaylynne Redford, Kay Redford (Lamont Redford deceased), Bruce and Dana Redford, Dan and Melanie Redford, Keith & Sandra Redford, and Dale & Karen Redford; 27 grandchildren, and 81 great-grandchildren.
Joanna was born in Los Angeles, California on April 1, 1928, to Floyd Rudger Chlarson and Alice Ann Elmer and grew up there during the great depression where she attended elementary and high school. Her favorite activities were music, dancing, and acting.
After WWII she met and dated one of the boys returning home from the war, Glen John Redford. On October 8, 1947, they were married, and moved to Lebanon, Arizona to start a business “Lebanon Enterprises” which included a miniature golf course, skating rink, boating pond, and a general store 6 miles south of Safford. While living in Lebanon and various places in Southern California and Arizona they reared their family of 6 boys.
They spent their last 45 years together living in Globe-Miami area where Joanna served in many callings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in which she applied her music and acting talents. After the death of her husband, Glen, in 2007, Joanna relocated to Thatcher where she lived until her death.
Joanna was known for her love of music, art and crafts, culinary arts, and her compassion toward anyone she met.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., on February 12, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 3610 W. Church St., Thatcher, AZ after which there will be a procession to Pinal Cemetery in Miami, AZ where Joanna will be interred beside her beloved husband, Glen.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, February 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in the Church Street Chapel Relief Society room.
