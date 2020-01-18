Joe B. Cannon, of the K7 Ranch located in Clifton, passed away in Tucson on Jan. 15, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in Spur, Texas, on Aug. 16, 1934, to Ross and Ophelia Cannon.
Joe spent the first 15 years of his life in Texas and New Mexico. In 1951 he moved to the Benson area and worked on many different ranches.
It was at the age of 18 he met and married the cowgirl and love of his life, Daisy Mae Keith, on June 3, 1953, in Pomerene.
Joe was a lifelong rancher and was a member of the Greenlee County Cattle Growers, Cochise-Graham Cattle Growers, ACGA, NCBA, ACWA, and SWPCA.
He enjoyed helping family, neighbors and friends. He loved to visit with family and friends, sharing life experiences and just plain old visiting. Joe was a true Cowboy through and through. He was a rancher, cowboy, helper of all animals. He worked at many jobs from the cattle auction barns to being a cattle inspector for many years. Cows and horses were his loves.
He is survived by: his daughter, Marian Jo “Sissy” (Claude) Walker, of Pinedale Wyo.; his son, Keith G. “Bopper” (Robin) Cannon, of Rimrock; granddaughter, Audra Lynn (Andy) Terry and great-grandchildren Derek, Ryleigh, and Lily; grandson, Clinton W. Fischler, and great-grandchild Blainey Jo Fischler; grandson, Keith O. Cannon, and great-grandchild Keith Hyatt Cannon; and grandson, Jacob W. Cannon.
Preceding him in death were his wife and parents.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart, Willcox. Graveside services will follow at the Cochise Cemetery in Cochise, followed by a potluck lunch and fellowship at Willcox Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a scholarship donation in memory of Joe Cannon to the Arizona Cattle Industry Foundation Association, P.O. Box 2619, Mesa, AZ 85214.
