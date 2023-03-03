Joe M. Duran " T-Bone" 67 of Clifton AZ born to Joe and Nellie Duran passed away on February 10th 2023 in Tucson AZ. He was married to Kathryn Orozco Duran and had 2 girls Lisa and Christine "Tina". Later in life he had Alexis Duran "Lexi" with Kim Maez. He then went on and met Arlene and they got married and settled in Safford, AZ. Joe enjoyed fishing, hiking and helping out everyone. He had coached softball in his younger years. He had worked for Phelps Dodge and when the strike came he had worked various jobs just to make sure his family was taken care of. Joe loved people. He talked and made new friends wherever he went. Joe loved his kids, but adored his grandkids and great grandkids. He leaves behind his daughter Tina Duran Ortega (Moe Ortega) and Alexis Duran, grandkids Franqie Villela (David Villela), Danielle Chanez (Henry Chanez), Trey Trujillo , Anthony Perez, Dominic Perez, Christopher Smith, Natalia Duran, Caydence Duran, Leilani Duran, Rumor Franks and many nieces and nephews. His siblings Luisa Gonzales, Alice Cisneros (Ted Cisneros), Terry Vallejo (Eddie Vallejo), Lupe Duran, Connie Johnson and John Duran. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Marie, his parents Joe and Nellie Duran.
Services are Friday March 10,2023 at the Sacred Heart Church in Clifton. Following is a luncheon at the bingo hall.
