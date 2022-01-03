Joe Richard “Rick” Garcia passed away on December 12, 2021, in Pima, Arizona.
He was born on February 11, 1943, in Safford, AZ to Casimiro and Mary Garcia. He worked for the State of Arizona as an inspector and also farmed. He was a farmer at heart and loved his horses.
Rick graduated from Pima High School. He graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Arizona, in Agricultural Business; he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity at the University of Arizona; he served on the Pima School Board; was a Knight with the Knights of Columbus; a 4H Leader with horses; and a member of the Elks Lodge.
Rick was a hard worker, he was independent, a leader, always positive, and fun-loving, was very supportive, and was always smiling.
He loved his kids and grandchildren. A couple of his favorite quotes were, “Man Cannot Live by Bread Alone” and “Lord, I Hope This is a Good Day”.
He is survived by two sons, Jeb Bevens (Roberta) and Gary Garcia (Lori); and a daughter, Shelly Sue Sandhu (Zeke); siblings, Danny Garcia (Kathy), Vivian Klee (Bob), and Sandra McCullar; ten grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren and several dogs and horses.
Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.