Johanna Morris Gale, of Safford, entered into life eternal on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the TMC Hospice Peppi’s House. She was 64.
Johanna Morris Gale was born on September 30, 1957, to Rulen and Vesta Morris. She was their 4th child.
Jody grew up in Safford, AZ and spent most of her life either in Safford or the Phoenix area. She graduated from Safford High School in 1976.
Jody had one child, Nichole. She was born October 23, 1990 and passed away on April 9, 2013. Jody married Nichole’s dad in 1997, but they later divorced.
Jody is survived by: her brother, Verl Morris (Marleen);her sisters, Rulene Jensen, Marzett Gray, Millissa Carnes (Ralph); several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Rulen and Vesta Morris; her brothers, Robert Morris and James Morris; her sister, Elaina Morris; her daughter, Nichole Morris; and nephew, Roger Morris.
Funeral services for Jody will be conducted Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Twentieth Street Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Concluding services will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Wednesday evening, April 6, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Thursday morning, April 7, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in the Twentieth Street Chapel Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
