John Arrellin, of Safford, passed away battling cancer Feb. 6, 2020, at the age of 70. He was born May 24, 1949, in Thatcher to parents Jose R. Arrellin and Genoveva Maldonado, with siblings Irene, Ricardo, Josefina, Orlando, Benjamin, Ramigio, Raynaldo, Rosana and Daniel.
John grew up in Solomon, attending grade school and then went on to graduate from Safford High School. He began working as a welder and became a master welder. He did a great deal of metalwork in town: flag poles fences and gates at the local cemeteries.
On Jan. 6, 2003, he married Elaine Jones in Safford. Their mixed family included John, Lisa, Vincent, Christopher, Gabriela, Andrew and Gina.
He loved to go hunting and fishing, and really enjoyed bowling. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was outgoing and friendly, was loyal to those around him, and was known as an honorable man who deeply loved his family. When he gave his word it was like gold; he kept it and honored it. He was also a very hard worker and was a good provider. John was a good friend to anyone around him. He was very generous and was always giving to others. John never met a stranger.
John is survived by: his loving wife, Elaine Arrellin; his children, John, Lisa, Christopher, Gabriela, Andrew and Gina; his siblings, Josefina (Gary), Ramigio (Cheryl), Rosana and Daniel; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his pets, Toby, Beau, Scooby and Sugar.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Jose Arrellin and Genoveva Maldonado; his brothers, Ricardo, Orlando, Benjamin and Raynaldo; his sister, Irene; his son, Vincent; and his grandson, Jacob.
Services will be held at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel starting with a viewing Friday night, Feb. 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., and again Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the funeral services beginning at 3 p.m. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
