John Becker Schauman

In gratitude for the 35 years with my wonderful husband, John Becker Schauman, I announce his passing on June 14, 2023. John left his worn out body and allowed his spirit to soar. Born May 8, 1939 to parents Earl and Edna Schauman, John was followed by three siblings.

Typical of young boys, bordering dangerously close to delinquency, young John joined local boys in a little misdemeanors such as painting a neighbor’s brand new car. His nefarious adventures probably ended with this caper, maybe. He graduated from Alfred State University in Building Construction and worked as a union carpenter and in highway construction.

