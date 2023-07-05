In gratitude for the 35 years with my wonderful husband, John Becker Schauman, I announce his passing on June 14, 2023. John left his worn out body and allowed his spirit to soar. Born May 8, 1939 to parents Earl and Edna Schauman, John was followed by three siblings.
Typical of young boys, bordering dangerously close to delinquency, young John joined local boys in a little misdemeanors such as painting a neighbor’s brand new car. His nefarious adventures probably ended with this caper, maybe. He graduated from Alfred State University in Building Construction and worked as a union carpenter and in highway construction.
Drafted into the army, he served in Germany. Eventually he would build a quaint and adorable cottage to raise his family. For 28 years, he worked as a New York union firefighter, supplemented with mason work. His firefighter buddies called him THE WILD MUDSLINGER. He was also known as GARLIC JOHN for his retirement work growing garlic, herbs, veggies and flowers to sell at local farmers markets. He loved to sell!
Moving to Safford in 2009, John and Nancy engaged in volunteerism, adventures and community activities. John sold donated objects at swap meets giving proceeds to Library friends (SAGLIF). He loved to find used books and deliver them to the housebound. Known too was John for his joyous collection of tie-dye teeshirts and for lending a hand to any activity at Safford Ranch.
He surrounded himself with friends wherever he went. He loved Arizona with its lovely landscapes, diverse population, friendly people, hot springs and SUN! John was caring, loving, humble and generous, quietly affecting the lives of many. His gift to the world is giving to others in so many ways, volunteerism at its best.
John leaves his grieving wife Nancy, daughter Heather with whom he had a special bond and sister Ann. Also surviving are grandchildren Isabel and Gabriel Needham, Shane and Dylan Frey, nephew Alex Monachino, great nephew Charley Monachino, sister-in-law Joyce Traxler and Sue Ridge plus extended family Laura, Roxanne and Eva.
John donated his body to science and his cremains will be buried in Rochester, New York next to brothers Tommy and Robbie who both died young. No services in Safford are planned at this time. Our wish in his memory would be to help someone else in any way you choose and experience the love with which John was filled to the brim.
