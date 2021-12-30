Purchase Access

John Carl Kahle, of Safford, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. He was 76.

Services for John are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.​ Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

