John Modesto Luna, a resident of Pima, Arizona and a United States Navy veteran, passed into eternity on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. He was being cared for at the Southern Arizona Veterans Medical Center in Tucson when he succumbed to complications from COVID-19. He was 71.
John was the second of four children born to Priscilla Bertoldo Luna and Modesto Luna of Safford. John is survived by his siblings, Patricia Gallegos and Gene Luna of Safford, Arizona, and Barbara Luna of Reno, Nevada, his daughters, Jennifer Luna of Tempe, Arizona and Melissa Luna of Brookline, Massachusetts, and his granddaughter Leila.
John graduated from Arizona State University with an MBA and held jobs as a truck driver, a computer programmer, and a teacher before he retired in 2019. He served four years as an electronics technician on Navy submarines.
John held a deep love of music and played many instruments including the piano, drums, violin, and guitar. He played with several bands throughout his life, from high school until the time of his passing. He was a lifelong learner with a curious mind, and was always excited to study new subjects or learn new skills.
Friends and family will remember John as friendly, talkative and caring. He held staunchly to his beliefs, earning him a reputation for being sincere, principled, and at times insufferably stubborn. He loved to share jokes with strangers and offer help whenever he could, be it assisting drivers stranded on the side of the road, helping friends move, or offering support to those in need. He will be missed.
A rosary and viewing will be held at Vining Funeral Home, 1940 S 20th Ave, Safford, AZ 85546, on Friday, October 8 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.
To ensure the safety of all attending, masks will be required for all guests when indoors.
A reception will be provided at the Mount Graham Golf Club patio, 4250 W. Golf Course Road, Thatcher, Az 85552, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sandwiches, salads and drinks will be provided.
The burial and Navy Honor Guard ceremony will take place at San Jose Cemetery on the same day, starting at 4:15 p.m.
The San Jose Cemetery is located at the corner of Old Highway 70 and East Molina Drive.