John Reese Evans IV
John Reese Evans IV, age 47 and a resident of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley.” Burial will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.
