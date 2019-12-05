John Wayne Lines
John Wayne Lines passed away Nov. 28, 2019. He was born to Milo Wade and Lena (Skousen) Lines on Aug. 2, 1941, in Mescalero, N.M.
He graduated from Chandler High School in 1959, served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1960-63 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and graduated from Arizona State University.
It was while he was attending ASU that he was set up on a blind date with the woman he’d someday marry, Karen Eleanor Lee, daughter of Carl and Emma (Huber) Lee. They were married for eternity Sept. 24, 1965, in the Mesa, AZ Temple.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings, including Sunday school teacher, stake high counselor, youngmens, elders quorum, and high priest group leaderships, temple worker and bishop.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot and then worked in the ranching, farming and mining industries until he retired.
He is survived by: his sons, David (Becky), Clay (Michelle), Joe (Alissa), Brad (Janae), JT (Mary) and Wayne (Amanda) Lines; daughters, Sherri (Jeremy) Jones and Colleen Tarnutzer; 38 grandkids; sister, Milene (Rich) Olson; brother, Tom (Gwen) Lines; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years; his parents; grandson, Trever Lines; brother, Richard Lines; and sister-in-law, OnaDell (Ward) Lines.
He loved learning all that he could in this life, but nothing gave him more joy than his family and testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
