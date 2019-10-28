Johnnie L. Campbell
Johnnie L. Campbell (Matthews) age 64, of Safford, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in the early morning hours.
Johnnie was born July 7, 1955, to Mutt and Audrey Matthews in Springerville. She was the baby of seven children and grew up here in the Gila Valley.
She waitressed at many of the local restaurants here. Many of you will remember her wild and crazy side. She lived life up until her last day her way, by her rules. She didn’t care if somebody didn’t like what she was doing, she would do it anyway. Her red-headed temper was known far and wide in the Valley.
Johnnie had a larger than life personality. She never met a stranger and loved talking to people. Johnnie loved anything to do with the outdoors and could always be found sitting outside watching traffic go by. She loved visiting with friends, family and her children, but her grandchildren were her whole world. She loved telling everyone about her grandbabies.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Port (Mutt) Matthews and Audrey Owen; siblings, Ronnie, Judy, Daniel and Billy; her grandparents; and her late husband, Lonny.
Johnnie is survived by: her daughter, Stacey (Justin) Scott; daughter, Dusti (Josh) Brantner; son, Joe (Danielle) Espinoza; grandchildren, Daimon and Ashley Scott, Venessa (Sam) Tilley, and Kaitlynn, Tyler and Ember Brantner; great-granddaughter, Audrey Scott; her favorite nieces, Sheila, Shawn and Sharon; her two sisters; and many other family members.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
