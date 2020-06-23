Jonathon Michael Reidhead, 33, from Pima, Arizona, was born February 8, 1987 to Delbert and Melinda Reidhead in Tempe, Arizona.
Jonathon’s life was full of health challenges, but he persevered and accomplished many things. He learned to play the trombone at an early age and marched with it, despite the fact it was as big as he was. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was in the quartet and loved to share his singing talents.
He graduated from Pima High School and Eastern Arizona College.
Jonathon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, served a full-time mission in the Arizona Tucson Mission, and served in The Gila Valley Arizona Temple.
He had a brilliant mind and loved to solve riddles and puzzles. He also loved video games, rice crispy treats, movies, and popcorn. He loved to create wood carvings and pencil sketches. He had an affinity for the young and the old, and they loved him in return.
Jonathon went to live with his Father in Heaven on June 21, 2020. He passed through the veil, where he was met by his sister, Kara, and his two brothers, Richard and James.
He was also predeceased by his grandfathers Leland Reidhead, Sr and Philip Cluff, as well as his uncle Leland Reidhead, Jr. He is survived by his grandmothers Loris Reidhead and Betty Cluff, his parents, and two sisters, Sara Runyan/David and Janelle Casey/Kyle. His nieces and nephews - Aaron, Stephanie, Dillon, James, Nicole, and Kamea - will miss him very much.
Services will take place at Vining Funeral Home on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10 am. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm and Friday from 9-9:45 am. All wishing to attend are welcome.
