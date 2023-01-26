Jorean Ballard passed away peacefully and entered into God's Kingdom on Jan. 1, 2023, at her residence at Kingswood Place in Surprise, Ariz. She was 90 years old.
Jorean was born in Dougherty, Okla., on Dec. 2, 1932, to Robert Lee (R.L.) and Captola McDaniel. She was born in their family home with the help of a midwife. Jorean was the eldest of four children and the only girl among her siblings.
Jorean met the love of her life, Fred Ballard, in Clifton. They were married June 15, 1954.
Jorean and Fred had two boys, Robert (Bob) and John. They made their home in Clifton, Ariz., where Jorean worked for Phelps Dodge mine for 23 years and then the Department of Economic Security (DES) for 10 years. She regularly attended the Baptist Church in Morenci for many years. Jorean enjoyed bowling in a league in Morenci where she received several awards and trophies.
Jorean loved her family more than anything and was an exceptional wife to Fred and mother to her boys. Her love and kind-heartedness were shared with everyone who encountered her, from extended family, to friends and even strangers.
Jorean will always be remembered as someone who loved wholeheartedly, whose smile would light up a room, and as a generous giver to anyone in need. Fred and Jorean enjoyed retirement by spending the summer months at their cabin in Alpine, Ariz.
Jorean was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Ballard; parents, R.L. and Captola McDaniel, and brother Bobby McDaniel. Jorean is survived by her sons, Robert (Nelda) Ballard and John (Cindy) Ballard; brothers Larry (Elaine) McDaniel and Gary (Diane) McDaniel; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in honor of Jorean on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the McDougal Caldwell Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association can be made through their website.