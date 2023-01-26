Jorean Ballard

Jorean Ballard passed away peacefully and entered into God's Kingdom on Jan. 1, 2023, at her residence at Kingswood Place in Surprise, Ariz. She was 90 years old.

Jorean was born in Dougherty, Okla., on Dec. 2, 1932, to Robert Lee (R.L.) and Captola McDaniel. She was born in their family home with the help of a midwife. Jorean was the eldest of four children and the only girl among her siblings.

