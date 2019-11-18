Jose P. Contreras, 100, of Pima, entered into the eternities Thursday evening, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian burial for Jose will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Pima Cemetery, with military honors being conferred by the Gila Valley Veteran Honor Guard.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church led by Deacon Carl Vessels.
The family will receive friends Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Cliff Smith, 35, of Safford, entered into rest Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019, at his residence.
Private family services for Cliff will be conducted at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Samuel Harrison Williams, 54, of Morenci, entered into eternal rest Friday evening, Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence.
Services for Sam are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Just hours after entering into this world, Mariana Marie Holguin returned to the loving arms of our heavenly father on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas.
Services for little Mariana are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
William Harold Lackner, 86, of Willcox, passed away at home in Willcox on Nov. 12, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.