Joseph Eugene Chapman passed away on Feb. 20, 2021. He was born March 26, 1963, the fourth child of Alvin and Mary Chapman in Las Cruces, NM. His twin sister, Patty, was born two minutes before him. At the age of six months his family moved to Titusville, Florida.
Joe spent the first 15 years of his life in Titusville, before moving back to NM. He loved riding his bike with his friends, swimming in the ocean, fishing excursions with his family and participating in sports, his favorite being Pop Warner football. Football would be a life-long love for him, as an athlete and as a fan.
In 1987, at the age of 24, he met and fell in love with an older woman, Trish. She was 35, and had four children, ages 6, 8, 10, and 12. They were married on Nov. 27, 1987, in Gila, NM. He took on the responsibility of loving and caring for his new family. It was filled with challenges, some almost insurmountable at times, but he never quit. He loved his family unconditionally. Joe was an amazing husband, companion, friend, mentor, father, and Papa.
Joe loved life, family, and friends. He was a good friend, one you always wanted on your side, and was an excellent mediator. He was full of wisdom and knowledge and in his humble way would share it when he felt it important to do so. He also loved the thrill of fast cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles, and was always ready for a road trip.
Joe is survived by: his wife of 33 years, Trish Chapman; their children and grandchildren, Rusty, Afton, Ayslin and Cambre Kern; Eric, Kelly, Kanyon, Breece, Brinlee, Braydee, Konner and Karsen Kern; Zeb, Beth and Zander Kern, Chase Rankin; and Inga, Chasie and Asher Young; his brothers, John Chapman and David Chapman; niece, DeAnn Rocha; nephews, Brian Chapman and Santana Murillo; and countless family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Joe was preceded in death by: his parents, Alvin and Mary Chapman; his sister, Patty Massengill; and his nephew, JD Chapman.
A Celebration of Joe's Life will be conducted Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley," by Bishop John Green of the Safford 6th Ward.
