Joseph Raul Espinoza
Joseph Raul ‘Joey’ Espinoza, 37, of San Manuel, passed away in Mammoth on Jan. 9, 2020.
The viewing will be held at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel in Safford on Feb. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the celebration of life to follow at the American Legion in Solomon, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Joey was born in Tucson on Nov. 16, 1982. He attended school in San Manuel and Safford. He enjoyed working as a journeyman electrician.
Joey is survived by: his children, Nevaeh Consuelo, Joseph and Merida Espinoza; his grandparents, Raul and Josephine Peru; his brother, Abraham Gabriel Espinoza; his nephew, Gabriel Espinoza; his sister, Cecelia Elena (Jacob) Bonner; his nephews, Jacob Raul and Elijah Ray Bonner; aunts and uncles, Rebecca (Anthony) Colvin, Joseph (Teresa) Peru, Mary (Anthony) Lopez, Margie (Sam) Chacon, Lina Peru, Ed (Yolanda) Espinoza and Andy (Marie) Espinoza; his many cousins, including Natalie (Josh) Peters, with whom he often resided.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Consuelo ‘Connie’ Peru Espinoza and Joseph M. Espinoza; His grandparents, Joseph Sr. Espinoza and Helen Espinoza; his uncle, Sam Espinoza; and his cousins, Aaron Daniel Peru and Arnold Espinoza.
Joey was an amazing and wonderful person. He loved playing his guitar everywhere and anywhere he went, and loved to encourage and teach everyone how to play. He was always telling jokes, was a fun person to be around, and loved teaching what he could.
Joey will forever be missed and always in our heart, he has left a little piece of himself with everyone he loved and came into contact with. Joey will live on in our hearts forever, and will be greatly and deeply missed.