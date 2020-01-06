Josephine Cecilia Wilson
Josephine “Jo” Cecilia Wilson passed into eternity in Safford on Nov. 3, 2019. She was born Nov. 1, 1934, to Sabina and Poli Magallanes in Clifton, with siblings William, Robert and Vera.
She enjoyed going fishing at Riggs Flat, Big Lake, and the Gila and Frisco rivers with her “Daddy Poli” and her uncle, Herman Moder.
Josephine was a Girl Scout of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton. Later, she became a Girl Scout leader and, while residing in Stargo, she held knitting classes for the 4-H girls. Her girls enjoyed their overnight outings at Potter’s Ranch and Cherry Lodge.
She was active in the Catholic Women’s Club and sang with the Junior Choir, directed by Minnie Myers, who later played the organ for her wedding to William “Bill” Wilson in 1957. The couple was later blessed with the birth of their son, Wayne D. Wilson.
Jo was also an active member of St. Patrick’s Church of Bisbee and was a secretary for the Catholic Daughters of America.
She worked for Phelps Dodge Mercantile stores in Clifton, Morenci and Bisbee in the clothing, drug, meat and grocery departments for more than 20 years. She also worked at the JC Penney’s store in Bisbee.
Her very favorite hobby was watching her soap operas. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilting various items that she then donated to church bazaars.
She is survived by: her son, Wayne (Tammi) Wilson; grandchildren, Kyndra Ortiz and Kylie Wilson; great-grandchildren, Emmy and Deegan Ortiz; and her sister, Vera Painey.
Jo was preceded in death by: her loving husband of 40 years, Bill Wilson; her parents, Polinar and Sabina Sollars; her siblings, William Magallanes and Syria Leaver; and her stillborn son, Nathan.
Services for Josephine will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, beginning with a rosary at 10 a.m., followed by the memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held in the Dawson Cemetery in Dawson, N.M., at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
