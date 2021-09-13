Josephine “Jo” Marie Carr
Josephine “Jo” Marie Carr (Walsh), loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, quietly entered into rest Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Hospice of the Valley Dobson House in Chandler, following a lengthy illness. She was 84 years old.
Jo was born on Sept. 8, 1936, in Rolla, Missouri to Glenna and John Walsh. The fifth of six children, she spent her early days working on her family’s farm milking cows and riding horses. It was during her younger years that she earned the nickname “Bunzy” from her brother, which stuck with her throughout her life. Her family relocated to Altadena, California before settling in Phoenix, Arizona, where she graduated from North High School in 1954. Upon graduation, Jo joined her sister at Good Samaritan Hospital and completed nursing school in September 1957. Her career was spent as a well-respected nurse, working at the Clifton Clinic, Morenci Hospital, Safford Hospital, Greenlee County Health Department, and Clifton Public Schools. Many individuals were impacted by Jo, whether it was receiving their “shots” from her as children or experiencing her gentle care during a hospital stay.
Jo met the love of her life, Billy R. Carr in Morenci, Arizona. They were married on Aug. 19, 1960 and were blessed with one daughter, Julie. During their 37- year marriage, they enjoyed riding horses, camping, fishing, and hunting. Jo loved to travel and was fortunate to have visited places across the United States, Mexico, and Europe during her life. She adored her family and loved taking care of her grandchildren, going for car rides in the mountains, and enjoying Mexican food and sweet treats. Her generous spirit, calm demeanor, and kind smile will be forever cherished by all who knew her. We will miss our beloved “Maw,” but we are at peace knowing her beautiful soul is at rest, and we are so grateful to have been loved by her.
Jo is survived by: her daughter and son-in-law Julie and Harold Quinonez; grandchildren Kaycie Quinonez (Mateo McLaughlin) and Brandyn Quinonez; sister Mary Mahoney; brother Patrick (Dee) Walsh; dear friend and companion of many years George Esqueda; the extended Quinonez family; and an abundance of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jo is preceded in death by: her husband, Billy R. Carr, on Feb. 12, 1998; her parents, Glenna and John Walsh; and brothers, Charlie, Joe, and Mike Walsh.
Funeral services for Josephine were conducted Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at noon at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley”.
