Josephine M. Carr Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago

Josephine M. Carr, a resident of Safford, quietly entered into rest Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Hospice of the Valley Dobson House in Chandler, following a lengthy illness. Josephine was 84.

Funeral services for Josephine are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.