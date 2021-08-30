Josephine M. Carr, a resident of Safford, quietly entered into rest Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Hospice of the Valley Dobson House in Chandler, following a lengthy illness. Josephine was 84.

Funeral services for Josephine are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Carr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

