Joy L. Brasher died on Nov. 18, 2020, in Safford, Arizona, at the age of 88 years old. Joy was born in Solomon, Arizona, in 1932 to Elzy J. and Winnie Mae Voyles. She lived a long, full and happy life in both Arizona and New Mexico.
Joy received her ADN at Cochise College School of Nursing, in May 1974. She worked as a registered nurse from 1974 until her retirement from Mt. Graham Regional Hospital in 2004.
Joy was preceded in death by: her parents, Elza (Elzy) Judson Voyles and Winnie Mae Voyles; her sister, Etta Mae Voyles Swartwood; and two grandchildren, Patricia Lynn Michael and Larry Lin Musick.
Joy is survived by: her daughters, Vickie Lynn Brasher and Waynette Brasher Garrett (Curly); son, Larry Wayne (Anne) Brasher; six grandchildren, John Lee Morse, Lelton Paul Morse (Phyllis), Kori Susann Howard (Danny), Clinton Robert (Sascha) Wilharm, Brandon Wayne (Shannon) Brasher and Robin Marie (Bill) Hahn; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joy enjoyed her family, her nursing career, gardening and telling people about Jesus. She was very active in her church. Joy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family services for Joy will be conducted at a later date.
Rest In Peace, Joy/Mom/Grandma/Granny/Mimi....
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.