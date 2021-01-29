Joyce Ada Goodman Maylen of Safford, Arizona passed away Jan. 24, 2021 at the age of 91.
She was born Oct. 2, 1929 in Safford to Clarence D. Goodman and Dorothy Berryhill Goodman. She and her twin sister, Joan, joined Barry D. Goodman and later Tony Goodman to complete the family. Joyce graduated from Safford High School in 1947 and it was then she married the love of her life, Harold "Lee" Maylen. In 1950 their first daughter, Mindy, was born, followed by a sister, Melissa, and finally, a brother, Kirt, completed the family.
Joyce continued her eduation becoming a beautifician. She owned and operated Joyce's Beauty Salon for 20 years. Later, she made a career change and became the manager of the Sweetbriar Franchise because of her love of fashion. Following that experience, she became her own boss, owning and operating The Country Closet until 2000. After her retirement she took up watercolor painting at EAC, as well as baking classes. You would also see her tending her beautiful rose garden.
She is survived by her daughters Mindy (Norman) Wilson, Melissa (Ed) Sherman, eight grandchildren, Angela (Troy) Naylor; Natasha (Tony) Camp; Ezra (Lindsey) Sherman; Mariah Hile; Megan (Eric) Stuff; Jordan (Philip) Ornelas; Morgan Maylen and Raegan Maylen and 16 beautiful great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and a grandson, Matthew Sherman.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at the New Life City Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Vining Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.viningfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to House of Hope Sober Living in Safford.