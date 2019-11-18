Juan Armando Perez
Juan Armando Perez, or Mando as he was affectionately known by all, a resident of Tucson and formerly of Thatcher, entered into rest Friday evening, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, following a valiant battle with cancer. Mando was 49.
Mando is survived by: his siblings, Dora Elia Perez, Alma Leticia “Letty” Garcia, Rosario “Chayo” Perez and Juanita Perez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mando was predeceased by his mother, Concepcion Perez.
Funeral services for Mando will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the First Southern Baptist Church of Thatcher. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited back to the church for a reception and meal following all services.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.