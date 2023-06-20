Juana "Juanita" Franco Dominguez entered into eternal life May 29, 2023, at her home in Safford, Ariz. She was 86. Juana was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico, on June 24, 1936. She was the only child born to Luis Palacios Garcia and the seventh and youngest child to Otilia Franco.

Juana was known as Juanita to her family and friends. Her sister-in-law, Vicky Delgado, gave her the nickname "Janie," so her nieces and nephews knew her as Aunt Janie. Her precious grandchildren knew her as Grandma Nita. Juanita always had a smile on her face. She was a friendly person with a great sense of humor who made friends easily. She had a strong faith in God, which helped her through difficult times.

To plant a tree in memory of Juana Dominguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments