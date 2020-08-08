Juanita Jurado Rivera of Safford passed away on July 28, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born on November 23, 1922, in Solomonville, Arizona to parents Luz Rivera & Catarina Jurado Rivera.
Juanita was one of 13 children born to Luz and Catarina. Her siblings were: Thomas, Francisca, Marcos, Reynaldo, Antonio, Alfredo, Maria, Genoveva, Jesus, Profirio, Valentin, and Calistxso.
Juanita was loving, generous, giving, and truly loved to laugh. She enjoyed crocheting and serving her church, which she belonged to the Messengers of Mary Crusillos. Everyone that knew her felt lucky to know her. We were all blessed to have her for as long as we did, 97 years old is a full life!
Juanita is survived by many nephews and nieces who loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Liz & Catarina Rivera and by her siblings; Thomas, Francisca, Marcos, Reynaldo, Antonio, Alfredo, Maria, Genoveva, Jesus, Profirio, Valentin & Calistxso.
Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
