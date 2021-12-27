Purchase Access

Juanita Rose Marie Sears, a resident of Safford, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, December 22, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, with her family at her bedside. Nita was 85.

Services for Nita are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Sears as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

