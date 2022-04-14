Judith Evelyn Cates Ferrin, of Pima, entered life eternal, April 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. Judy was 82.
Judith Evelyn Cates Ferrin was born August 28, 1939, in Charlotte, North Carolina and soon after was adopted by Clarence and Katherine Rawles Cates. She grew up and attended school in Portsmouth, Virginia. Judy married Ted Ferrin on January 17, 1958, in Portsmouth, Virginia and was later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple.
They are the parents of five children. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.Judy will be missed by her family and all who loved her.
She is survived by: her husband of 64 years, Ted; and her five children, Terri Connolly (Keven) of Queen Creek, Kevin Ferrin (Brenda) of Owasso, OK, Robyn Ferrin of Pima, Jeff Ferrin (Michelle) of Safford and Michele Johnson (Robert) of Pima. Ted and Judy were blessed with fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren with three more great-grandchildren to join the family soon.
Judy was preceded in death by: her parents, Clarence and Katherine Cates; her granddaughter, Brittany Ferrin; and her grandson, Jason Connolly. She was also blessed to meet her birth family including her biological mother, Martha Broeckert (deceased); and siblings including Kathy, Pam, Suzy, and Monica who are deceased and is survived by Jerry, Bill, Marge, Marcy, and Mike. She also met her siblings from her biological father, Snyder Dempsey (deceased), including Pansy Amerson who is deceased, and she is survived by Herb, Claudia, Jerry and Harry.
Funeral services for Judy were conducted Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Pima Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Jared Ray of the Pima First Ward. Concluding services followed in the Pima Cemetery.