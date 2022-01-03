Julia Garcia
Julia Garcia, 87, received her ticket to join her loving husband of 57 years, Frank Garcia Sr., in heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at her son Frank’s home in Safford with her family by her side. Julia was born in Manassa, Colorado on May 28, 1934, to parents Pedro Casias and Eleuteria Martinez.
Julia was the youngest and last of all her siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Eleuteria Casias, daughter Terry Lopez, siblings Mary Mares, Ernest (Rose) Casias, Joe (Frieda) Casias, her many brothers and sisters-in-law and a few of her nieces and nephews.
Julia is survived by her daughters Margie (Frank) Monjaras and Valerie Garcia, her sons Philip Garcia, Michael Garcia, and Frank (Lydia Jean) Garcia, Jr. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Julia’s love will always be treasured and our memory of her will be cherished in our hearts forever. She loved her family more than anything and always displayed a nurturing nature towards all of her family members. She was a beautiful and wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. Her kind nature led her to a fulfilling and productive life as a mother who cared for her family and wonderful neighbors.
Julia endeavored to be productive in her community by serving as a member of Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She was very proud of her husband Frank Garcia’s combat role with the Marines in the Pacific Theater during World War II. She enjoyed her many trips all over the state representing the Women’s Auxiliary along with her departed friend Mary Rodriguez.
Julia and her husband Frank spent many hours at ball games cheering on their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Julia enjoyed family gatherings, Bingo, and her trips to the Apache Gold Casino.
The family of Julia would like to acknowledge the wonderful nurses and staff at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. A special thanks to Dr. Carter for saving our mother’s life twice over the last four years. We also want to thank Dr. Jones, Dr. Romero, Dr. Guerrero, and PA Shelly Vaughn of the Gila Valley Clinic for their wonderful care for our mother Julia at their clinic and while she was in the hospital.
The family will always be especially grateful to Frank and Jean Garcia for opening their hearts and home to mom. Jean enjoyed taking mom for rides while running errands, shopping, and browsing at the local stores. Mom would call us and tell us who she saw and talked to. Jean made sure mom took her pills and was a wonderful resource for us as she secured Eden Health Care & Hospice for our mother Julia.
Our memories of Julia will be forever cherished and she will be missed by her extended family and friends.
Services for Julia will be held on Jan. 4, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton. Father Nathaniel Mma will be officiating the services. Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m., the Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., and the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Julia wished to be cremated and buried next to her loving husband Frank Garcia in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Morenci.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.