Julia Sandoval, 75, passed away suddenly on June 8, 1946 in Tempe, Arizona. She was born in Killeen, Texas on January 13, 1946 to Anita (Soto) and Catarino Palacio.
She was an amazing cook, loved listening to music, and enjoyed going to the casino. She enjoyed watching her favorite Spanish shows in her free time. Julia loved visiting all of her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Alejandro Sandoval Sr., parents; Anita (Soto) and Catarino Palacio, children; Rose, Ella, Rose Ann, Alejandra, Daniel, Jesse, and Alex. Siblings; Isdro, Refugio, Pete, Domingo, Felicita, and Frances.
She was survived by her children; Roseann Gonzalez (Rafael), Rosie Mata (Franciso), Corina Sandoval, Johnny Sandoval, and Angel Sandoval, 33 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Potter’s House located at 402 W. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., June 19, 2021 at the Potter’s House located at 402 W. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546. Interment to take place following the funeral service at Safford Union Cemetery located at Discovery Park Rd, Safford, Arizona.
Services were cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740