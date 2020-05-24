Julian F. Hernandez, 85 passed away peacefully in his home on May 9, 2020 with his loving wife Maria.
Julian was born February 26, 1935 in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico to Albino Hernandez and Guadalupe Flores.
Julian worked as a cattle rancher in the Gila Valley until he retired at the age of 72. He favored being in nature, working hard, and the straightforward life of the ranch.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.