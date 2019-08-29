Julian M. Placencio entered into eternal rest early Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home with his family at his side. He was 91.
Julian was born Sept. 19, 1927, in Gila, N.M., the second child born to Juan and Paola Maldonado Placencio.
Julian grew up in Gila, where, at a young age, he worked and lived as a ranch hand on the Fred McCauley Ranch.
In his early 20s, he welcomed a daughter named Margaret. He later met and married his loving wife, Hortensia Armendariz, and soon four children were added to the family: Helen, John, Larry and Teresa.
Julian lived the majority of his life in Hayden, where he was employed by the Asarco Copper Mining Smelter as a furnaceman. In 1986, he retired after 35 years of employment and soon returned to live in Bayard, N.M., where he lived for nine years.
He and his wife, Hortensia, then decided to move to Safford in order to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In December 2003, he lost his loving wife of 52 years.
Julian is survived by: his daughters, Margaret Lopez, of Modesto, Calif., Helen (Danny) Nelson and Teresa (Joe) Peru, both of Thatcher; his sons, John (Dolores) Placencio, of Globe, and Larry (Sherri), of Mesa; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and his sister, Cecilia Perez, of Silver City, N.M.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Hortensia; his parents, Juan and Paola Placencio; his brothers, Guillermo, Fidencio and Manuel Placencio; his sister, Regina Placencio Martinez; his son-in-law, Danny Lopez; and his grandsons, Abraham Quihuis and Aaron Peru.
A Mass of Christian burial for Longo will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
A rosary will be prayed Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church led by Deacon Carl Vessels.
The family will receive friends Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., also at the church.
