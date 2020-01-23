June Elmer Neeley
June Elmer Neeley, a resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020, at her sister’s residence in Clifton, surrounded by her loving family. June was 82.
June was born June 1, 1937, the daughter of George and Janie Lara Elmer. She was the last of 13 children. June grew up in Duncan obtaining her formal education from Duncan Schools.
Following her graduation from high school in 1956, June furthered her education at Eastern Arizona College. Soon thereafter she relocated to Tucson and began working as an admitting clerk at the local hospitals.
In January of 1970, June married Richard Neeley. As Richard was employed as an aeronautical engineer, his work took them to many places throughout the world including Iran, Thailand and the Philippines. In the early 2000’s June and Richard returned to Arizona, once again making residence in Tucson.
In 2006, Richard passed away. This life-changing event brought June back home and she moved to Daley Estates, eventually making her home in Quail Ridge. June continued to reside in Thatcher until her care became such that she moved to be with her sister, Genevieve, at her home in Clifton. Genevieve and her daughter, Jenny, dedicated much of their time to her care.
Throughout her lifetime, June showed us what great love, strength, kindness, wisdom, charity, service, humor and endurance should look like. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
June leaves behind: two sisters, Mary Madrigal, of Safford, and Genevieve Mendoza (Emilio), of Clifton; and her nieces and nephews, Vivian Stewart (Glenn), of Safford, Tony Madrigal (Lynn), of York, Pete Baray (Gina), of Phoenix, Chris Saiz (Virginia), of Morenci, Emilio Jr. (Janet), of Mesa, Joe Garcia (Evelyn), of Winkelman, and Jenny Burk (Donnie), of Duncan; as well as numerous grand-nieces and grandnephews.
June was predeceased by: her beloved husband, Richard; her father and mother, George and Janie Elmer; and her siblings, Magdalena Hernandez, Maggie Ann Roybal, Stella Baray, Wilford Elmer, Clyde Elmer and Alvin Elmer.
Funeral services for June will be conducted Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center by Bishop Shawn Turley, of the Thatcher Sixth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.