Justin "Tyrel" Saline

Justin "Tyrel" Saline passed away at his home in Mesa, Ariz. on Aug. 6, 2022, at the age of 33.

Tyrel was born in Show Low, Ariz., on July 31, 1989, to his parents, Seth and Theresa Saline. He was the oldest of four boys.

