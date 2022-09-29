Justin "Tyrel" Saline passed away at his home in Mesa, Ariz. on Aug. 6, 2022, at the age of 33.
Tyrel was born in Show Low, Ariz., on July 31, 1989, to his parents, Seth and Theresa Saline. He was the oldest of four boys.
His family moved from Snowflake, Ariz., to Pima, Ariz., when Tyrel was 10 years old. Tyrel graduated from Pima High School in 2008, where he excelled in FBLA, Knowledge Bowl and many other subjects. He excelled in sports, but tennis was his true love. Tyrel moved to Mesa, Ariz., after he graduated from high school, where he worked for Nordstroms, The Pet Shop and PayPal.
Tyrel loved critters of all kinds, he raised snakes, lizards and all sorts of creepy crawlies. He loved hiking, camping, being outdoors, gardening, plants, playing Magic, and being around his family and friends. Tyrel was the biggest prankster and he loved scaring people to death.
Tyrel had a smile and a hug for anybody that he talked to. He had such a beautiful soul. Tyrel had many, many friends who will miss his presence here on Earth. He touched so many people in his short time here on Earth.
Tyrel leaves behind his husband, Brandon Hall; their beloved dog, Draco; his parents, Seth and Theresa Saline; brothers, Devon Saline (Moriah), Brady Saline (Amanda) and Taylor Saline. He leaves behind four nieces, Daphne, Maggie, Barbie and Ariemae, and a nephew on the way. He leaves behind many uncles, aunts and cousins. Tyrel was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Babe and Barbara McCray, and his paternal grandparents, Seth and Joyce Saline.
A memorial service was held in Mesa, Ariz., on Aug. 13, 2022.
