Karen Jean Hartner, age 73, was born in Socorro, Silver City, on Nov. 9, 1947, and passed away peacefully in her home in Safford, Arizona, on June 27, 2021.
She was born to her two loving parents, Floyd and Maderine Duffy, and had one sister, Renay Dickerson. In her early years, she attended school in Silver City and graduated in 1965.
Two years later, she would marry the love of her life, Richard Hartner, on Sept. 2, 1967, in Silver City, New Mexico. They had two children, Valerie Mattice and April McGregor.
She and her husband Richard owned a full-service gas station that was well known as “Dick’s Mobil.” She kept all the business end up, and she made sure it ran smoothly. Karen always made sure she was attentive in her daughters' lives and her grandkids’ activities. She also had many hobbies and personal interests that included her grandchildren, the casino, reading, crochet, and genealogy. She collected bells, loved Betty Boop, and could always be seen at her grandkids’ events. Karen always looked for the good in people.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Hartner; daughters, Valerie Mattice (Brian) and April McGregor (Robert); grandchildren, Maghan, Tyrel, Tyler, Joshua, Shelby, Kayla, Destiny, Felecity, Mackenzye, Daytona, Kayla, Stormy, Krista, and Alyssa.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents Gene and Maderine Duffey, and her sister Rey Dickerson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
You can send condolences via our website at caldwellfuneralchapel.com