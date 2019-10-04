Karen Laura Ray, of Deming, N.M., passed away Sept. 12, 2019, at 3:12 p.m., at Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces, N.M.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Mickeal Dale Ray; her wonderful parents, Roseffie and Clyde McBride, of Duncan; mother-in-law Bonnie L. Ray, of Verde Lee; and her adoring children, Elaina Ray Bussanmas, Kenneth Ray, Candice Ray, Mickeal D. Ray Jr., Stephanie Ray, Joshua Ray, Gerardo Jimenez, Cheryl Ray Carney, Elijah Ray, Devin Ray and Dominic Ray.
She was proud to be a grandmother and her grandkids include: Amber Rose, LaCynthia, Addison, Cooper, Michael, Gerardo Jr., Avasha, Wesley and the much anticipated Laura later this month.
Karen was born in Morenci on Jan. 1, 1957. She grew up very close to her three sisters, Gail Hackney, Carol McBride and Dail McBride, the last of whom preceded her in death.
She rode horses and had many adventures with her extended family as well as Dale’s brothers, Henry, James and Marvin; and his sister, Bonnie Ray Tracy. At the age of 8, Karen met Dale through their sisters, Gail and Bonnie. They started dating the first time when Karen was an eighth grader and Dale was a Sophomore. Their romance continued when she was a junior and they married on August 9, 1974.
Karen knew she wanted to adopt at a very young age. She and Dale became foster parents and began adopting in the spring of 1984. They opened their home and their hearts to numerous children throughout the years and it invariably came back as, “Yes!”
Many people asked her throughout the years which of her children were “real” and which were adopted. Her response invariably was, “I don’t have any imaginary children. All of them are real last checked.”
Karen was always very involved in her children’s activities and became a seamstress at the drama club at Deming High School for a number of years, helping out with numerous productions starting with Elaina’s and ending with Cheryl’s. She and Dale also loved to take their family to the mudbogs, and the family supported Dale’s Frankentruck, Leftovers.
The family also had a love of trips to the flea market and repurposed many treasures over the years. Karen loved to go fishing up Black River.
Later in her life, Karen turned her passion for music into a brand new passion: that of a radio DJ. She appeared every Thursday on KOTS AM 1230 from 10 a.m. to noon. Her stage name was Kay Ray and she played the music she had been raised adoring, old time country. She loved her fans and she will be missed.
A memorial will be held in Arizona at the North Clifton RV Park at noon Oct. 12, 2019.