Karol Lyn Lunt Woodall 1958-2023: Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on August 10, 2023. Karol Lyn was born March 21, 1958, in Safford, Arizona. She was the youngest of Garth and Olive Lunt's five children. She married Eldon Thomas Woodall in the Mesa Arizona Temple on February 8, 1979. She loved being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints and served in many capacities in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society organizations. Karol Lyn's life's work was centered on giving her time and many talents to help others. She was an avid quilt maker and genealogist. She is survived by her husband, Eldon; daughters: Loni Sanders (Brett) and Kelli Uhrich; grandchildren: Lily and Cole; Brothers and Sisters: David Lunt and Patricia Lunt. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Kathleen Thompson, and brother Michael Kim Lunt.
Funeral services for Karol Lyn will be conducted Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (341 West 450 South, Pima, AZ) by Bishop Vernon Batty of the Pima Fifth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, August 25, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
