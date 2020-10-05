Karyn Pollock Ambrose passed away Sept. 28, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Chandler. She was 57 years old and had been fighting cancer for two years.
She had lived in Tucson, Las Vegas, Safford and Phoenix. She graduated from Safford High School.
Karyn had been a flight attendant for 33 years and worked for America West, US Airways and American Airlines. She flew millions of miles and saw lots of interesting places.
Karyn is survived by her mother, Erma Pollock and her son Dakota. Her older son, Jase was killed when a car hit him while he was riding his bike, he was 8- years-old.
Her father, Reed Pollock, passed away in 1998. He had gone to New York with her. Her mom and dad went to Edmonton, Canada to see the World's Largest Shopping Center as they could fly free when they went with her. Now she doesn't need a plane, she has her own wings. She took Dakota to New York and they spent a week in Maui.
One time the plane got struck by lighting and once the tires melted down into the asphalt when it landed in Las Vegas. She had an exciting job and she loved it.