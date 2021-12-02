It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Kathleen Dawn Varela of Safford, on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at the age of 53 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by: her son, Philip (Ambrosia) Walton; grandchildren, Amira, Philip II and Daniel; sisters, Jacquelyn (Jimmy) Walker and Tabitha (Austin) Cervantes; nephews, Aric (Stephanie) Cervantes, Zach Cervantes, Trevon (Shyann) Bondae, and Jeremiah (Alexis) Walker; nieces, Tatyana Bondae and Shauntay (Marcos) Walker; as well as three great-nephews, six great-nieces, and many friends.
She was preceded in passing by: her parent, Dean and Judith Willoughby. Kathi was born Sept. 12, 1968, in Lincoln, Illinois, where she spent most of her childhood. She played volleyball and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She moved to Marana, Arizona, in her young adulthood and eventually made Safford, Arizona, her home.
She was a woman who made it her mission to take care of people, even those who didn’t know they needed it. She cared for everyone and when she loved, she loved with her whole heart. Kathi looked after everybody which makes it easy to understand why God decided for her to be our guardian angel. She adored her grandchildren as they were her pride and joy. She enjoyed camping, fishing, horses, and outdoor activities.
Your presence we miss, your memories we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never! A Celebration of Life will be conducted, by the family, at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Varela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.