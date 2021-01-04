Kathleen Joy Crandall Lee, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully, at home in Mesa, Arizona, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. She was 95.
Joy was born to Stanley Leroy Crandall and Elizabeth Claridge in Safford, Arizona, on April 4, 1925. She was the youngest of six children: four brothers, Clarence, Earl, Burdette, Lyle; and her beloved sister, Jean. Joy grew up in Safford, Arizona on Main Street and spent her summers on Mt. Graham at the family cabin.
Joy and Marshall Lee were married in 1949. They lived in Bryce, Chandler, Wellton and Phoenix before returning to Thatcher. They had three children together: Scott, Candy and Brady. Joy’s husband Marshall passed away in 1994. Joy continued living in Thatcher until 2015 when she moved to Mesa, Arizona, to live with her daughter, Candy. She lived an active, love-filled life of service and compassion for all.
Joy was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, her four brothers and her sister.
She is survived by: her children, Scott (Diane) Lee of Santa Clara, Utah; Candy (Jim) Hunt of Mesa, Arizona; and Brady (Tina) Lee of Gilbert, Arizona. She also has 16 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Funeral services for Joy were conducted Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 9 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lindsay Chapel in Mesa, Arizona, by Bishop Aaron Huber of the Lindsay Ward. Concluding graveside services followed at 2:30 p.m., in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Joy's funeral services were recorded by her family for those who wish to view it at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.