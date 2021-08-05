Keith McBride, of Pima, was reunited with his bride, Caroldeene, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Keith was 91.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., also at the Pima Stake Center.
