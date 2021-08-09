Keith McBride, a resident of Pima, entered into eternal life Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, 2021, at his residence. Keith was 91.
Keith was born in Glenbar, Arizona, on Feb. 28, 1930.
His parents were Ether and Bertha Carter McBride. He was the baby of 10 children of which his oldest sister, Lue McEuen, is still living. His brothers were Von, Ted and Boyce McBride and his sisters, Lue McEuen with Flora John, Lela Watkins, Joyce Layton, Eloise Sudekum and Evelyn Jo Hancock. They grew up on the family farm in Glenbar surrounded by numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents and lots of cousins.
He attended and graduated from Pima Schools and shortly after, met Caroldeene Russell at a Malt Shop in Safford where she was working. They got married in the Mesa Arizona Temple and built their home on a hill surrounded with a little farm in Pima. They were blessed with five children: Kim, Diane, Renee, Jonell and Eric.
Keith was the supervisor at General Utilities for 40 years and loved coming home from a hard day’s work to plant and plow fields, irrigate, and take care of his animals that he loved to raise. Keith loved anything outdoors--hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycling. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many positions including college ward bishopric, ward clerk, scoutmaster, high priest group leader, Sunday School teacher and a stake missionary.
Keith is preceded in death by: his wife, Caroldeene; his sons, Russell Kim McBride and Eric Keith McBride.
He is survived by: his daughters, Diane Hoopes (Dan), Renee Hansen (Ken) and Jo Hughes (Jason); with 11 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Pima Stake Center at 11:30 a.m. with a viewing prior at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Pima Cemetery.