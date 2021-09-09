Kenneth Claridge, formerly of Duncan and a resident of Red Hill, New Mexico, passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Peppi's House TMC Hospice in Tucson. Ken was 67.

Private family services for Ken will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Claridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments