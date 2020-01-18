Kenney Paul “Kenney” McKinney passed away Jan. 7, 2020, in Tucson at the age of 80. He was born in Kirksville, Mo., in 1939 and was raised by Denver KcKinney and Grace and Jay Haralson, with siblings Gene and Mike McKinney. He grew up in Northern California and moved to Safford when he was 19.
Kenney worked at the local gas station until joining the Safford Police Department as a patrolman in 1965. During this time, he was blessed with his three children: Keith, Kent and Kyle McKinney. Kenney later became a sergeant, assistant police chief and, in 1974, became a criminal investigator. Kenney served his community for nearly three decades.
After retiring from the Police Department, Kenney became a superintendent for Pierce Aviation, managing the firefighting aircraft contracts all over the country. Kenney later retired from Pierce in order to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Kenney is survived by: his children, Keith McKinney, Kent McKinney and Kyle McKinney; his brother, Gene McKinney; and six grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by: Denver McKinney; Jay and Grace Haralson; and his brother, Mike McKinney.
The family has requested no services be held.
