Kent Simmons, 74, of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services for Mr. Simmons will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 3 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center by Bishop Jeff Jorgensen, of the Thatcher Second Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, Sept. 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Saturday, from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
