Kimberly Dawn Davis Sexton, age 52 and a resident of York, entered into rest Monday morning, Jan. 3, 2022, at her mother's residence, in York.

Services for Kim are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Sexton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

